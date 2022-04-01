Today’s Headlines
- BART’s Latest Ridership Gains and What they Mean (SFChron)
- More on Biden Cash for BART Extension (Hoodline)
- More on Van Ness Completion (MissionLocal)
- Cycleway Network Must Match Car Network (Forbes)
- More on Presidio Tunnel Tops (Travel&Leisure)
- New York, S.F. Lead in Work from Home (Bloomberg)
- Driver Kills Oakland Pedestrian (EastBayTimes)
- Too Many Scooters… not Enough People Repairing Them (Vice)
- Bleak Figures on California Housing Crisis (SFGate)
- Uber/Lyft Drivers Feeling High Gas Prices (Newsday)
- Big Oil Sued Again (SFExaminer)
- California Lawmakers Want More Clean Energy (LATimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?