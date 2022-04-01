Today’s Headlines

  • BART’s Latest Ridership Gains and What they Mean (SFChron)
  • More on Biden Cash for BART Extension (Hoodline)
  • More on Van Ness Completion (MissionLocal)
  • Cycleway Network Must Match Car Network (Forbes)
  • More on Presidio Tunnel Tops (Travel&Leisure)
  • New York, S.F. Lead in Work from Home (Bloomberg)
  • Driver Kills Oakland Pedestrian (EastBayTimes)
  • Too Many Scooters… not Enough People Repairing Them (Vice)
  • Bleak Figures on California Housing Crisis (SFGate)
  • Uber/Lyft Drivers Feeling High Gas Prices (Newsday)
  • Big Oil Sued Again (SFExaminer)
  • California Lawmakers Want More Clean Energy (LATimes)

