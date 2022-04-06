Today’s Headlines

Muni’s Watered Down Geary ‘BRT’ (RichmondReview)

Transit Agencies and Supportive Services (Planetizen)

Goats Reduce Fire Risk on BART Property (SFExaminer)

Alameda Ends Loop Shuttle Program (EastBayTimes)

Supervisor Chan Still Trying to Put Cars Back on All of J.F.K. (SFChron)

Budget Projections for S.F. (SFChron)

Happy Bay Area Cities (SFChron)

Union Pacific Sues to Stop Howard Terminal A’s Proposal (CBSLocal)

More on Uber Teaming up with S.F. Taxis (SFChron)

Commentary: Farewell Pandemic BART (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Berkeley Unified Fights Safety for Kids on Bike and Foot (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?