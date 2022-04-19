This Week: Fix a Flat, 16th Street, Federal Funding
Here is a list of events this week.
- Wednesday Bike Mechanics Webinar: Fix A Flat. At this webinar, a certified Bike East Bay instructor will cover how to repair a flat tire. Follow along at home. Wednesday, April 20, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday 16th Street Improvement Project Pre-Construction Community Meeting. Improvements are being implemented on 16th Street that include transit-only lanes, transit bulbs, new traffic and pedestrian signals, and streetscape features. Join SFMTA’s online meeting to learn what’s happening and give feedback. Wednesday, April 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join online.
- Thursday Can Federal Funding Kickstart the Region’s Transportation Goals? Join SPUR and hear from a panel of transportation leaders about what the infrastructure bill means to the region. Thursday, April 21, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, April 22, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Paradise Loop Bike Ride. Join Bike East Bay for a ride of Marin’s “Paradise Loop.” Full ride is 53.5 miles and moderately hilly, with about 1,000′ of climbing, so not for the newbie. Saturday, April 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Starts at North Berkeley BART, 1750 Sacramento Street, Berkeley. Register here.
- Saturday Freedom from Training Wheels. This SFBC class is for children ages 2-5. They will have pedal bikes, balance bikes, and helmets available for your little one to use (and they will be sanitizing them between students). Or bring your own. Registration is not required. Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Minnesota, between 19th and 20th, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.