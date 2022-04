Today’s Headlines

BART Director Calls for Return of Mask Mandate (SFStandard)

SFMTA Budget Freezes Fares (SFBay)

VTA Union Objects to Work Culture Consultant (SJSpotlight)

Emeryville Mayor on Housing (RealDeal)

Q&A With Matt Haney (MissionLocal)

Oakland Mayor on A’s Ballpark Proposal (Oaklandside)

Urban Planning Village Checklist (Planetizen)

Mixed Use in San Mateo (DailyJournal)

Conversation About the Google Development in San Jose (SJSpotlight)

A Little More Hyperloop Hype (Electrek)

People’s Park Anniversary (Berkeleyside)

