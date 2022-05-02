Today’s Headlines

  • Riding in Support of Lake Slow Street (SFChron)
  • New Francisco Park in Russian Hill (SFGate)
  • More on Masks Returning to BART (USNews)
  • Gilroy Bullet Train Transit Hub (CBSLocal)
  • Greenway vs. Transit Fight in Santa Cruz (SCSentinel)
  • Paid Rides Coming Soon from Driverless Taxis (SFChron)
  • More on ‘Bike Champion’ Najari Smith (Patch)
  • Day One of the Planning Conference (Planetizen)
  • Drivers Kill Another Pedestrian in San Jose (SFChron)
  • The Future of S.F.’s Financial District (NBCBayArea)
  • Commentary: Merchants Need to Help Clean the Streets (SFChron)

