Today’s Headlines
- Riding in Support of Lake Slow Street (SFChron)
- New Francisco Park in Russian Hill (SFGate)
- More on Masks Returning to BART (USNews)
- Gilroy Bullet Train Transit Hub (CBSLocal)
- Greenway vs. Transit Fight in Santa Cruz (SCSentinel)
- Paid Rides Coming Soon from Driverless Taxis (SFChron)
- More on ‘Bike Champion’ Najari Smith (Patch)
- Day One of the Planning Conference (Planetizen)
- Drivers Kill Another Pedestrian in San Jose (SFChron)
- The Future of S.F.’s Financial District (NBCBayArea)
- Commentary: Merchants Need to Help Clean the Streets (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?