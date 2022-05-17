Today’s Headlines

BART Hopes Art Will Help Ridership (SFChron)

Pedestrian Killed on Tracks of T Third (SFChron)

Millbrae and Burlingame Pursue Bikeshare (DailyJournal)

Scooter Share Coming to Santa Rosa (CBSLocal)

Ford Wants you to Walk or Bike? (Forbes)

Will Oakland Festivals Bounce Back? (Oaklandside)

DUI-Charged Mayor of Antioch Talks Tough on Sideshows (EastBayTimes)

California Official ID’d as Driver Who Killed Pedestrian (SFGate)

Diesel Prices Soaring (SFChron)

Oakland Homeless Population Surpasses 5,000 (Oaklandside)

Homelessness Dipped During Pandemic (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Don’t Let Martinez Build Housing (EastBayTimes)

