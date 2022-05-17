Today’s Headlines
- BART Hopes Art Will Help Ridership (SFChron)
- Pedestrian Killed on Tracks of T Third (SFChron)
- Millbrae and Burlingame Pursue Bikeshare (DailyJournal)
- Scooter Share Coming to Santa Rosa (CBSLocal)
- Ford Wants you to Walk or Bike? (Forbes)
- Will Oakland Festivals Bounce Back? (Oaklandside)
- DUI-Charged Mayor of Antioch Talks Tough on Sideshows (EastBayTimes)
- California Official ID’d as Driver Who Killed Pedestrian (SFGate)
- Diesel Prices Soaring (SFChron)
- Oakland Homeless Population Surpasses 5,000 (Oaklandside)
- Homelessness Dipped During Pandemic (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Don’t Let Martinez Build Housing (EastBayTimes)
