This Week: Downtown S.F., Board Meeting, Smart City Cycling
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday/today! Bringing New Life to Downtown S.F. Join SPUR for this tour and learn what’s planned for the future of the district. Tuesday/today, May 31, 2-3 p.m. Register and you will be sent the meeting location.
- Tuesday/tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday/tonight, May 31, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link and more information.
- Wednesday Smart City Cycling. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a presentation covering all you need to know about biking in SF and the Bay Area. Wednesday, June 1, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Visitacion Valley and Portola Transportation Plan. This is one of three planned public workshops in May and June to hear from the public about proposed street safety and transportation infrastructure improvements in the area. Thursday, June 2, 1-2 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Bike Commuting Basics. Join Bike East Bay and learn how to get your bike ready for getting to work. Learn about bikes on transit, bike security at the workplace, and more. Friday, June 3, 12-1 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Muni Heritage Day. Ride vintage transit vehicles that are rarely seen on the streets of San Francisco. Saturday, June 4, 10-4 p.m. San Francisco Railway Museum, 77 Steuart Street, near the Ferry Building and Embarcadero Plaza, S.F.
- Sunday Bike the Crosstown Trail From Candlestick to Lands End. Join the Bicycle Coalition for this ride through Candlestick, Visitacion Valley (including the Visitacion Valley Greenway), McLaren Park, St. Mary’s Park, the Glen Park neighborhood, Laguna Honda Community Trails, Golden Gate Heights, and more. Ride ends at Lands End Lookout Visitors Center. Sunday, June 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Starts at Candlestick Point SRA, 500 Hunters Point Expwy, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.