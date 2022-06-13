Today’s Headlines

  • Card and Chip Supplies Are Low, So BART Encourages Use of Virtual Cards (SF Gate)
  • Oakland Plans to Create a Rental Registry (Mercury News)
  • San Jose may do away with parking requirements at new housing (East Bay Times)
  • Newsom Says Boudin Recall Was ‘So Predictable’ (Chronicle)
  • Breakdown of National Reaction to Boudin Recall (SF Standard)
  • Boudin Wasn’t Only Progressive DA That Lost Last Week (East Bay Times)
  • Draft EIR for HSR into San Francisco Released (KRON4CA High-Speed Rail Authority)

