Today’s Headlines
- Card and Chip Supplies Are Low, So BART Encourages Use of Virtual Cards (SF Gate)
- Oakland Plans to Create a Rental Registry (Mercury News)
- San Jose may do away with parking requirements at new housing (East Bay Times)
- Newsom Says Boudin Recall Was ‘So Predictable’ (Chronicle)
- Breakdown of National Reaction to Boudin Recall (SF Standard)
- Boudin Wasn’t Only Progressive DA That Lost Last Week (East Bay Times)
- Draft EIR for HSR into San Francisco Released (KRON4, CA High-Speed Rail Authority)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA