Today’s Headlines
- Five Muni Lines Returning (SFGate)
- No Homicide Charge for Accused in Muni Shooting (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- BART Fare to Increase Friday (SFExaminer)
- Future of Electric Ferries (CleanTechnica)
- More on Motorist Who Raced Train in Brentwood (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)
- Golden Gate Bridge Tolls Going Up (MercNews)
- Alameda Drops Mask Mandate (NYTimes)
- S.F.’s Stalled Housing Production (SFExaminer)
- Ending Single-Family Zoning in S.F.? (SFChron)
- New Mural in Temescal (Oaklandside)
- Pride’s Best Costumes and Signs (SFGate)
