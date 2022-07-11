Today’s Headlines

  • Caltrain Sees Higher Ridership (DailyJournal)
  • Muni Inches Back to Pre-Pandemic Service (SFBay)
  • Residents Celebrate Return of Muni 21 Hayes to Golden Gate Park (NBCBayArea)
  • BART Gets Grant for Housing (Patch)
  • VTA to Join Others in Microgrid/Electric Buses (WashPost)
  • Lack of Public Order on Transit (Governing)
  • Petaluma Receives $13 Million for Transit Upgrades (CBSLocal)
  • South S.F. Looks to Add Bike Lanes (DailyJournal)
  • Motorist Seriously Injures Two Seniors in Berkeley (SFChron)
  • Gas Stations to Become Housing? (48Hills)
  • Hawk Keeps the BART Pigeons Away (SFGate)
  • Commentary: S.F. Must Transform, Streets Must Feel Safe (SFGate)

