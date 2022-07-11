Today’s Headlines
- Caltrain Sees Higher Ridership (DailyJournal)
- Muni Inches Back to Pre-Pandemic Service (SFBay)
- Residents Celebrate Return of Muni 21 Hayes to Golden Gate Park (NBCBayArea)
- BART Gets Grant for Housing (Patch)
- VTA to Join Others in Microgrid/Electric Buses (WashPost)
- Lack of Public Order on Transit (Governing)
- Petaluma Receives $13 Million for Transit Upgrades (CBSLocal)
- South S.F. Looks to Add Bike Lanes (DailyJournal)
- Motorist Seriously Injures Two Seniors in Berkeley (SFChron)
- Gas Stations to Become Housing? (48Hills)
- Hawk Keeps the BART Pigeons Away (SFGate)
- Commentary: S.F. Must Transform, Streets Must Feel Safe (SFGate)
