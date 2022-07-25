I Was in a Crash. Posts May be Slow Output will be slow as Streetsblog SF editor recovers

Hi Streetsblog readers.

I was in a crash last Tuesday, July 19, while riding my bike in San Francisco, working on a story lead.

Lots of pain. I’m supposed to have follow up x-rays tomorrow to get a better idea of the extent of the damage. After conferring with Damien Newton, my boss, and listening to advice from an attorney, we decided to keep the details of the crash under wraps for now.

Long story short, I can’t bike at the moment, typing is very slow, and my output is constricted.

Streetsblog is, of course, written by a team, so posts will continue. Submissions, as always, are welcome. And I’m able to cover things to an extent, I’m just kind of one-handed right now and temporarily hobbled.

With luck, I hope to be back in full swing soon. I’ll have a better idea after tomorrow’s examination.

It’s you, the readers, that keep me going. Thanks for your support.

Roger