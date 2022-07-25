This Week: SFBC Board, 16th Street, Golden Wheels
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday, July 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link and more information.
- Thursday 16th Street Improvement Project Office Hours. Construction crews are working on safety and transit improvements to 16th. Come meet with officials, learn more about what’s happening, and give feedback. Thursday, July 28, 4-6 p.m., at the parklet at 3108 16th Street, S.F.
- Thursday Golden Wheel Awards. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition honors David Miles and Mayor London Breed. Thursday, July 28, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Buy tickets online.
- Thursday E-Bike the Seven Sisters. This moderate e-bike ride will start at the Marin Museum of Bicycling in Fairfax and take riders past Alpine Dam to the Seven Sisters. The pace will be slow and steady with several stops along the way. Thursday, July 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Marin Museum of Cycling, 1966 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Fairfax.
- Friday Exploring Oakland’s District 5. From Jingletown to Upper Peralta, Highland Park to Melrose. Join Councilmember Noel Gallo for a walk in his district to learn about some of his favorite places. Friday, July 29, 10-11 a.m. Location will be sent to registrants.
- Friday Red Hot Chili Peppers Bike Parking at Levi’s Stadium. Levi’s Stadium provides one fenced-off, open-air bike corral in their parking lot, where SVBC volunteers supervise bikes during events. Volunteers help intake and monitor the bikes. Friday, July 29, 3:30-11 p.m. (divided into two shifts), Red Lot 1, Levi’s Stadium, Tasman Drive, Santa Clara.
