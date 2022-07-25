Today’s Headlines

The Boxes Inside BART (SFGate)

Extreme Heat Adds to Mass Transit Woes (ClimateNews)

Hillary Ronen Defends Closing BART Station Plaza (SFStandard)

Students and Transportation Jobs (MercNews)

More on Post Pandemic Future for Downtown (SFExaminer)

More on Veto of “Fourplex” Legislation (SFStandard)

Killer Motorist with Multiple DUIs, and Driving on a Suspended License, Actually Charged with Murder (EastBayTimes)

Amtrak San Joaquins will run Special Event Train (ContraCostaHerald)

Families Saying ‘No’ to Cars (GoodHouseKeeping)

First Marathon Since COVID (SFChron)

When Emperor Norton Called for the Bay Bridge (NBCBayArea)

Commentary: The ‘New’ Post-COVID San Francisco (SFChron)

