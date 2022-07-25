Today’s Headlines
- The Boxes Inside BART (SFGate)
- Extreme Heat Adds to Mass Transit Woes (ClimateNews)
- Hillary Ronen Defends Closing BART Station Plaza (SFStandard)
- Students and Transportation Jobs (MercNews)
- More on Post Pandemic Future for Downtown (SFExaminer)
- More on Veto of “Fourplex” Legislation (SFStandard)
- Killer Motorist with Multiple DUIs, and Driving on a Suspended License, Actually Charged with Murder (EastBayTimes)
- Amtrak San Joaquins will run Special Event Train (ContraCostaHerald)
- Families Saying ‘No’ to Cars (GoodHouseKeeping)
- First Marathon Since COVID (SFChron)
- When Emperor Norton Called for the Bay Bridge (NBCBayArea)
- Commentary: The ‘New’ Post-COVID San Francisco (SFChron)
