Today’s Headlines

BART to Consider Reinstating Mask Mandate (KTVU)

SMART Ridership Boost (MarinIJ)

Humboldt Transit Gets Grant for Hydrogen Buses (HydrogenCentral)

Driver Kills a Pedestrian in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

More on Golden Gate Park Adaptive Bikes (SFExaminer)

Sharrows: the Crappiest Bike Thing Ever Created (Denverite)

Air Quality is Bad Again (SFChron)

Oakland’s Giant Dog and Cat Statues (Oaklandside)

Turkeys Join War on Cars (SFGate)

Commentary: Music Composers and Climate Change (SFChron)

Commentary: Feds Need to Further Regulate Truck Emissions (TheIntell)

