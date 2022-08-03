Today’s Headlines

Backlog of Transit Maintenance (Route50)

More on 24th and Mission BART Plaza (SFExaminer)

Old Skills Keep Cable Cars Running (SFExaminer)

Hundreds of Homes Near West Oakland BART (EastBayTimes)

Shocker: Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Hates HSR (FoxBiz)

EBikes Abandoned in Richmond (EastBayTimes)

Dublin Driver Kills Pedestrian (SFChron)

Honoring Workers Who Built Salesforce Tower (SFExaminer)

Tiburon Housing (MarinIJ)

Brentwood to Vote on ‘Open Space’ (MercNews)

Letters: Failure of Speed Camera Bill (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Maybe 24th Street BART Plaza Vendors Need an App? (48Hills)

