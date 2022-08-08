Today’s Headlines

  • SFPD Traffic Division Has Checked Out (SFChron)
  • More on Mayor Breed’s Plans to Sunset Slow Streets (SFChron)
  • Trolley Buses Pollute Less than Battery-Electric (Guardian)
  • VTA Board Changes Caltrain Governance (KRON4)
  • Cyclist Challenge Motorist Monopoly of Bay Bridge (SFChron)
  • Lyft Bankrolling Measure for Electric Cars (SFChron)
  • DMV Says Tesla’s Advertising About ‘Autopilot’ was Misleading (EastBayTimes)
  • Development on Yuerba Buena Island Comes at a Cost (SFGate)
  • Crowds Take Bus to Outside Lands (CBSLocal)
  • Four-Day Workweek Better for Environment (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Why S.F.’s Downtown is Not Coming Back (48Hills)

