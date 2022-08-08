Today’s Headlines
- SFPD Traffic Division Has Checked Out (SFChron)
- More on Mayor Breed’s Plans to Sunset Slow Streets (SFChron)
- Trolley Buses Pollute Less than Battery-Electric (Guardian)
- VTA Board Changes Caltrain Governance (KRON4)
- Cyclist Challenge Motorist Monopoly of Bay Bridge (SFChron)
- Lyft Bankrolling Measure for Electric Cars (SFChron)
- DMV Says Tesla’s Advertising About ‘Autopilot’ was Misleading (EastBayTimes)
- Development on Yuerba Buena Island Comes at a Cost (SFGate)
- Crowds Take Bus to Outside Lands (CBSLocal)
- Four-Day Workweek Better for Environment (SFGate)
- Commentary: Why S.F.’s Downtown is Not Coming Back (48Hills)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?