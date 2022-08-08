Today’s Headlines

SFPD Traffic Division Has Checked Out (SFChron)

More on Mayor Breed’s Plans to Sunset Slow Streets (SFChron)

Trolley Buses Pollute Less than Battery-Electric (Guardian)

VTA Board Changes Caltrain Governance (KRON4)

Cyclist Challenge Motorist Monopoly of Bay Bridge (SFChron)

Lyft Bankrolling Measure for Electric Cars (SFChron)

DMV Says Tesla’s Advertising About ‘Autopilot’ was Misleading (EastBayTimes)

Development on Yuerba Buena Island Comes at a Cost (SFGate)

Crowds Take Bus to Outside Lands (CBSLocal)

Four-Day Workweek Better for Environment (SFGate)

Commentary: Why S.F.’s Downtown is Not Coming Back (48Hills)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?