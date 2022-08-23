Today’s Headlines
- BART Takes Down 24th Street Fence (MissionLocal)
- Writers and Poets of 16th Street BART (SFStandard)
- American Airports with Transit (ThePointsGuy)
- Can U.S. Finally get some HSR? (GreenBiz)
- And More on HSR Route Approval (MassTransit)
- SMART Extends Fare Reductions (MarinIJ)
- Oakland’s Kaiser Rooftop Gardens (SFGate)
- Wildfire Smoke May Soon Return to Bay Area (SFChron)
- San Francisco’s Street Poop (SFChron)
- Photos of Fogust (SFChron)
- Letters: S.F.’s Inaction on Congestion Pricing (SFChron)
- Commentary: A Failure to Plan for Growth (SFChron)
