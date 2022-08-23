Today’s Headlines

  • BART Takes Down 24th Street Fence (MissionLocal)
  • Writers and Poets of 16th Street BART (SFStandard)
  • American Airports with Transit (ThePointsGuy)
  • Can U.S. Finally get some HSR? (GreenBiz)
  • And More on HSR Route Approval (MassTransit)
  • SMART Extends Fare Reductions (MarinIJ)
  • Oakland’s Kaiser Rooftop Gardens (SFGate)
  • Wildfire Smoke May Soon Return to Bay Area (SFChron)
  • San Francisco’s Street Poop (SFChron)
  • Photos of Fogust (SFChron)
  • Letters: S.F.’s Inaction on Congestion Pricing (SFChron)
  • Commentary: A Failure to Plan for Growth (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?