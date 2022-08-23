Today’s Headlines

BART Takes Down 24th Street Fence (MissionLocal)

Writers and Poets of 16th Street BART (SFStandard)

American Airports with Transit (ThePointsGuy)

Can U.S. Finally get some HSR? (GreenBiz)

And More on HSR Route Approval (MassTransit)

SMART Extends Fare Reductions (MarinIJ)

Oakland’s Kaiser Rooftop Gardens (SFGate)

Wildfire Smoke May Soon Return to Bay Area (SFChron)

San Francisco’s Street Poop (SFChron)

Photos of Fogust (SFChron)

Letters: S.F.’s Inaction on Congestion Pricing (SFChron)

Commentary: A Failure to Plan for Growth (SFChron)

