This Week: 16th, HOV Lanes, Coffee Club

Here is a list of events this week.

16th Street Improvement Project. Construction for the 16th Street Improvement Project is underway. Join SFMTA staff to hear about progress and to give your feedback. Tuesday, August 30, 4-6 p.m. at the parklet at 2886 16th Street, in front of the Poc-Chuc restaurant. Wednesday HOV Lanes are Still Widening, Still Induce Demand. Tinted windows, a big dog in the passengers seat. HOV lanes are impossible to enforce–but MTC is trying. Come hear how at SPUR. Wednesday, August 31, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.

HOV Lanes are Still Widening, Still Induce Demand. Tinted windows, a big dog in the passengers seat. HOV lanes are impossible to enforce–but MTC is trying. Come hear how at SPUR. Wednesday, August 31, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link. Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, September 2, 8-9 a.m. Bernie’s, 3966 24th Street, S.F.

Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, September 2, 8-9 a.m. Bernie’s, 3966 24th Street, S.F. Saturday Farm Box By Bike. On the first Saturday of every month, SVBC joins Veggielution to deliver farm boxes by bike. Come help build an alternative and more just food-transportation system. Saturday, September 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Veggielution Community Farm, 647 South King Road, San Jose.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.