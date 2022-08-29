This Week: 16th, HOV Lanes, Coffee Club
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday 16th Street Improvement Project. Construction for the 16th Street Improvement Project is underway. Join SFMTA staff to hear about progress and to give your feedback. Tuesday, August 30, 4-6 p.m. at the parklet at 2886 16th Street, in front of the Poc-Chuc restaurant.
- Wednesday HOV Lanes are Still Widening, Still Induce Demand. Tinted windows, a big dog in the passengers seat. HOV lanes are impossible to enforce–but MTC is trying. Come hear how at SPUR. Wednesday, August 31, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, September 2, 8-9 a.m. Bernie’s, 3966 24th Street, S.F.
- Saturday Farm Box By Bike. On the first Saturday of every month, SVBC joins Veggielution to deliver farm boxes by bike. Come help build an alternative and more just food-transportation system. Saturday, September 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Veggielution Community Farm, 647 South King Road, San Jose.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.