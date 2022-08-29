Today’s Headlines
- L.A. Has More Transit Riders than Bay Area? (MercNews)
- BART’s Extension to San Jose Starting Soon (SFChron)
- VTA’s Super Deep Single-Bore Subway Gets Bigger, More Expensive (MercNews)
- BART’s Weekend Repair Work (SFGate)
- Is Nuru a Unique Story, or is all of S.F. Corrupt? (SFExaminer)
- More Carnage in Oakland (KTVU, SFChron)
- S.F.’s ‘Micro’ Community (SFChron)
- More on the Future of Remote Work (SFChron)
- More About California’s Ban on Gasoline Cars (NYTimes)
- Commentary: Gasoline Good, Trains Bad, Drill Baby Drill! (WashingtonExaminer)
- Commentary: Racism and Harassment on Public Transit (SFChron)
