Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. Has More Transit Riders than Bay Area? (MercNews)
  • BART’s Extension to San Jose Starting Soon (SFChron)
  • VTA’s Super Deep Single-Bore Subway Gets Bigger, More Expensive (MercNews)
  • BART’s Weekend Repair Work (SFGate)
  • Is Nuru a Unique Story, or is all of S.F. Corrupt? (SFExaminer)
  • More Carnage in Oakland (KTVU, SFChron)
  • S.F.’s ‘Micro’ Community (SFChron)
  • More on the Future of Remote Work (SFChron)
  • More About California’s Ban on Gasoline Cars (NYTimes)
  • Commentary: Gasoline Good, Trains Bad, Drill Baby Drill! (WashingtonExaminer)
  • Commentary: Racism and Harassment on Public Transit (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?