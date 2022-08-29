Today’s Headlines

L.A. Has More Transit Riders than Bay Area? (MercNews)

BART’s Extension to San Jose Starting Soon (SFChron)

VTA’s Super Deep Single-Bore Subway Gets Bigger, More Expensive (MercNews)

BART’s Weekend Repair Work (SFGate)

Is Nuru a Unique Story, or is all of S.F. Corrupt? (SFExaminer)

More Carnage in Oakland (KTVU, SFChron)

S.F.’s ‘Micro’ Community (SFChron)

More on the Future of Remote Work (SFChron)

More About California’s Ban on Gasoline Cars (NYTimes)

Commentary: Gasoline Good, Trains Bad, Drill Baby Drill! (WashingtonExaminer)

Commentary: Racism and Harassment on Public Transit (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?