Today’s Headlines

  • Labor Day Weekend Transit (SFChron)
  • Transit Updates, Muni, SMART (RailwayAge)
  • Podcast: 50 Years of BART (SFChron)
  • Illinois Ads All Over BART? (SFGate)
  • More on JFK Promenade Fight (SFGate)
  • What’s Happening with the Central Freeway? (SFStandard)
  • California’s New Climate Measures (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • Marine Layer Will Spare S.F. the Worst of the Heat Wave (SFGate)
  • Where Will it get Dangerously Hot (SFChron)
  • Letters: My Two Requirements for Getting Back on BART (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: East Bay Parks Need to Accept Work from Home (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Note: Streetsblog San Francisco will be off Sept. 5 for Labor Day.