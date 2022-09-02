Today’s Headlines
- Labor Day Weekend Transit (SFChron)
- Transit Updates, Muni, SMART (RailwayAge)
- Podcast: 50 Years of BART (SFChron)
- Illinois Ads All Over BART? (SFGate)
- More on JFK Promenade Fight (SFGate)
- What’s Happening with the Central Freeway? (SFStandard)
- California’s New Climate Measures (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Marine Layer Will Spare S.F. the Worst of the Heat Wave (SFGate)
- Where Will it get Dangerously Hot (SFChron)
- Letters: My Two Requirements for Getting Back on BART (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: East Bay Parks Need to Accept Work from Home (EastBayTimes)
Note: Streetsblog San Francisco will be off Sept. 5 for Labor Day.