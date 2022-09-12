This Week: Megaprojects, AC Transit Board, BART Board
Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/Today! Transportation Megaprojects. Join SPUR to discuss the challenges of the Bay Area’s transportation projects. Monday/today, Sept. 12, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday AC Transit Board Election. Join Seamless Bay Area, East Bay Transit Riders Union, Transport Oakland, SPUR, BikeEastBay, Streets for People and East Bay YIMBY for a candidate forum. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday BART Board Candidate Forum. Join Seamless Bay Area, East Bay Transit Riders Union, Transport Oakland, SPUR, BikeEastBay, Streets for People, and East Bay YIMBY for a candidate forum. Thursday, Sept. 15, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Bike Film Night. Join Rebecca Rusch in-person for a special film night featuring Blood Road. Presented in the museum’s main gallery. Thursday, Sept. 15, 6-9 p.m. Marin Museum of Bicycling / Mountain Bike Hall of Fame, 1966 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Fairfax.
- Saturday Farm Box by Bike. SVBC has been invited by Veggielution to deliver farm boxes by bike. Come out to the farm and help build an alternative and more just food and transportation system. Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Veggielution Community Farm 647 South King Road San Jose.
- Saturday Fall Ride 2022: Alameda Creek Trail from Fremont BART. Join this 15 mile ride with Bike East Bay. Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Meet at Fremont BART.
