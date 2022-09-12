Today’s Headlines

  • Where Will BART Go 50 Years in the Future (SFChron)
  • Muni Subway Melts Down Yet Again (SFStandard)
  • More on BART’s Anniversary (KTVU)
  • KGO Journalist Who Covered BART’s Opening (SFStandard)
  • Caltrain Extension into Downtown Rebranded (Socketsite)
  • People Are Going Back to the Office: Except in Bay Area (TechCrunch)
  • More on Pelosi and Buttigieg Visiting Central Subway (Axios)
  • More on Buttigieg’s Tour of Oakland (CBSNews)
  • Letters: Don’t Ban Cars, Just Make People Drive Safely (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Support Electric Vehicles (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Endorsements for AC Transit Board (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?