- Where Will BART Go 50 Years in the Future (SFChron)
- Muni Subway Melts Down Yet Again (SFStandard)
- More on BART’s Anniversary (KTVU)
- KGO Journalist Who Covered BART’s Opening (SFStandard)
- Caltrain Extension into Downtown Rebranded (Socketsite)
- People Are Going Back to the Office: Except in Bay Area (TechCrunch)
- More on Pelosi and Buttigieg Visiting Central Subway (Axios)
- More on Buttigieg’s Tour of Oakland (CBSNews)
- Letters: Don’t Ban Cars, Just Make People Drive Safely (SFChron)
- Commentary: Support Electric Vehicles (SFChron)
- Commentary: Endorsements for AC Transit Board (EastBayTimes)
