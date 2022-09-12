Today’s Headlines

Where Will BART Go 50 Years in the Future (SFChron)

Muni Subway Melts Down Yet Again (SFStandard)

More on BART’s Anniversary (KTVU)

KGO Journalist Who Covered BART’s Opening (SFStandard)

Caltrain Extension into Downtown Rebranded (Socketsite)

People Are Going Back to the Office: Except in Bay Area (TechCrunch)

More on Pelosi and Buttigieg Visiting Central Subway (Axios)

More on Buttigieg’s Tour of Oakland (CBSNews)

Letters: Don’t Ban Cars, Just Make People Drive Safely (SFChron)

Commentary: Support Electric Vehicles (SFChron)

Commentary: Endorsements for AC Transit Board (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?