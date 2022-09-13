Today’s Headlines

Will Central Subway Cripple Muni? (MissionLocal)

50 Years of BART Stories (SFChron)

BART Elevator Keeps Breaking (SFStandard)

More on Rebranding of Caltrain, HSR Tunnel (SFStandard)

10 Projects in Oakland (Oaklandside)

Mapping the Carnage Caused by Berkeley Motorists (Berkeleyside)

Walton, Chan, and Peskin Fight Scooters (SFStandard)

The Full Cost of Ferries (EastBayTimes)

Voters Fed up with S.F. Problems (SFChron)

Cool Down Continues, Smoke Clears in Bay Area (SFChron)

Bike Race in the Mission (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?