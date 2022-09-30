Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Riding Report Card (SFChron)
  • Ferries Strike Back at Elon Musk (MarketWatch)
  • The Ballot’s Significance for Mayor Breed (SFChron)
  • More on MTC’s New Transit Housing Policy (ContraCostaHerald)
  • Density for Rockridge (SFChron)
  • Critical Mass Turns 30 (Axios)
  • Driverless Cars Keep Blocking Roads (SFExaminer)
  • Are Driverless Cars the Future? (NYTimes)
  • Story of the Bike Bus (Route50)
  • The Ferry Building: Transit Hub and Food Hall (SFStandard)
  • Letters: Time to Clean our Streets (EastBayTimes)
  • Letters: Rights and Responsibilities of Pedestrians (SFExaminer)

