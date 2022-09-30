Today’s Headlines

Transit Riding Report Card (SFChron)

Ferries Strike Back at Elon Musk (MarketWatch)

The Ballot’s Significance for Mayor Breed (SFChron)

More on MTC’s New Transit Housing Policy (ContraCostaHerald)

Density for Rockridge (SFChron)

Critical Mass Turns 30 (Axios)

Driverless Cars Keep Blocking Roads (SFExaminer)

Are Driverless Cars the Future? (NYTimes)

Story of the Bike Bus (Route50)

The Ferry Building: Transit Hub and Food Hall (SFStandard)

Letters: Time to Clean our Streets (EastBayTimes)

Letters: Rights and Responsibilities of Pedestrians (SFExaminer)

