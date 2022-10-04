Today’s Headlines

Problem in Transbay Tube Corrected (SFGate, SFStandard)

How Bay Area Residents Feel About Returning to Office (SFChron)

The Social Cost of Carbon (SFExaminer)

Berkeley Bond Would Fund Streets, Housing (Berkeleyside)

New Skyscraper for S.F.? (SFGate)

Areas Most in Danger from Sea Level Rise (SFChron)

Putting Numbers on San Francisco’s Problems (SFChron)

Google Maps Adds ‘Neighborhood Vibe’ Feature (SFExaminer)

The Death of the Gas Station? (EastBayTimes)

Letters: It’s Time to Integrate Transit (SFChron)

Commentary: Carbon Capture is another Oil Company Con (SFChron)

