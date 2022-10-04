Today’s Headlines
- Problem in Transbay Tube Corrected (SFGate, SFStandard)
- How Bay Area Residents Feel About Returning to Office (SFChron)
- The Social Cost of Carbon (SFExaminer)
- Berkeley Bond Would Fund Streets, Housing (Berkeleyside)
- New Skyscraper for S.F.? (SFGate)
- Areas Most in Danger from Sea Level Rise (SFChron)
- Putting Numbers on San Francisco’s Problems (SFChron)
- Google Maps Adds ‘Neighborhood Vibe’ Feature (SFExaminer)
- The Death of the Gas Station? (EastBayTimes)
- Letters: It’s Time to Integrate Transit (SFChron)
- Commentary: Carbon Capture is another Oil Company Con (SFChron)
