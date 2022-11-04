Today’s Headlines
- Effects of Van Ness BRT (SFChron)
- VTA Admits Huge Cost Overruns Coming for Stupidly Deep BART Extension (MercNews)
- More on Bay Pass (Patch)
- Is Muni Housing Plan ‘Ugly?’ (SFStandard)
- DA Charges Intoxicated Driver for Killing Woman in Sunset (SFStandard)
- Motorist Kills Man in San Rafael (MarinIJ)
- The Chron’s Housing Endorsements (SFChron)
- Public School in Mission Breaks Ground (SFExaminer)
- Layoffs at Lyft (SFGate)
- No Gondola For Alameda Estuary, but Tahoe’s Getting One (SFGate)
- Letters: Induced Demand is Real and Documented (SFChron)
- Commentary: VOTE for a Safer, Sustainable Future for San Francisco (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?