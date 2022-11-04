Today’s Headlines

Effects of Van Ness BRT (SFChron)

VTA Admits Huge Cost Overruns Coming for Stupidly Deep BART Extension (MercNews)

More on Bay Pass (Patch)

Is Muni Housing Plan ‘Ugly?’ (SFStandard)

DA Charges Intoxicated Driver for Killing Woman in Sunset (SFStandard)

Motorist Kills Man in San Rafael (MarinIJ)

The Chron’s Housing Endorsements (SFChron)

Public School in Mission Breaks Ground (SFExaminer)

Layoffs at Lyft (SFGate)

No Gondola For Alameda Estuary, but Tahoe’s Getting One (SFGate)

Letters: Induced Demand is Real and Documented (SFChron)

Commentary: VOTE for a Safer, Sustainable Future for San Francisco (SFChron)

