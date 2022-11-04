Today’s Headlines

  • Effects of Van Ness BRT (SFChron)
  • VTA Admits Huge Cost Overruns Coming for Stupidly Deep BART Extension (MercNews)
  • More on Bay Pass (Patch)
  • Is Muni Housing Plan ‘Ugly?’ (SFStandard)
  • DA Charges Intoxicated Driver for Killing Woman in Sunset (SFStandard)
  • Motorist Kills Man in San Rafael (MarinIJ)
  • The Chron’s Housing Endorsements (SFChron)
  • Public School in Mission Breaks Ground (SFExaminer)
  • Layoffs at Lyft (SFGate)
  • No Gondola For Alameda Estuary, but Tahoe’s Getting One (SFGate)
  • Letters: Induced Demand is Real and Documented (SFChron)
  • Commentary: VOTE for a Safer, Sustainable Future for San Francisco (SFChron)

