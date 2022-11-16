Today’s Headlines

Muni Slows Return to Full Service (SFExaminer)

Can Caltrain Really Run Promised Frequencies with New Trains? (EastBayTimes)

Do People Not Get that Age-Old Trolley Buses are Electric? (BYD)

Update on HSR Construction (CEG)

S.F. Artist Seriously Injured in Hit and Run (SFGate)

Bird May go Bankrupt (SFExaminer)

New Start-Up Investing in Union Square (SFChron)

Supes Complain about State Mandate to Build Housing (SFChron, SFStandard)

Is Homeless Crisis Improving? (SFChron)

Which Neighborhoods Have Most Street Trees? (SFChron)

Tree Planting on Bancroft (Oaklandside)

Commentary: Traffic Violence is Out of Control (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?