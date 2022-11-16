Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Slows Return to Full Service (SFExaminer)
  • Can Caltrain Really Run Promised Frequencies with New Trains? (EastBayTimes)
  • Do People Not Get that Age-Old Trolley Buses are Electric? (BYD)
  • Update on HSR Construction (CEG)
  • S.F. Artist Seriously Injured in Hit and Run (SFGate)
  • Bird May go Bankrupt (SFExaminer)
  • New Start-Up Investing in Union Square (SFChron)
  • Supes Complain about State Mandate to Build Housing (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Is Homeless Crisis Improving? (SFChron)
  • Which Neighborhoods Have Most Street Trees? (SFChron)
  • Tree Planting on Bancroft (Oaklandside)
  • Commentary: Traffic Violence is Out of Control (SFChron)

