Today’s Headlines
- Muni Slows Return to Full Service (SFExaminer)
- Can Caltrain Really Run Promised Frequencies with New Trains? (EastBayTimes)
- Do People Not Get that Age-Old Trolley Buses are Electric? (BYD)
- Update on HSR Construction (CEG)
- S.F. Artist Seriously Injured in Hit and Run (SFGate)
- Bird May go Bankrupt (SFExaminer)
- New Start-Up Investing in Union Square (SFChron)
- Supes Complain about State Mandate to Build Housing (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Is Homeless Crisis Improving? (SFChron)
- Which Neighborhoods Have Most Street Trees? (SFChron)
- Tree Planting on Bancroft (Oaklandside)
- Commentary: Traffic Violence is Out of Control (SFChron)
