Today’s Headlines
- BART Picks Developer Team for North Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- BART Set to Eliminate ‘Excursion’ Fare (SFStandard)
- Central Subway Power Line Issues Fixed (SFStandard)
- Updates on SJ BART Extension (EastBayTimes1, EastBayTimes2)
- California HSR Will Connect to Vegas (SmartCities)
- Riding in a Driverless Car (SFStandard)
- More Retail Leaving Downtown S.F. (SFGate)
- S.F. and Silicon Valley Office Market Slump (SFChron)
- S.F. Rental Market Only One That’s Fallen Since COVID (SFExaminer)
- Letters: More Induced Demand (EastBayTimes)
- Letters: We Keep Buying Gas, But Don’t Drill Near Me (SFChron)
- Commentary: How to Heal S.F. Bay (SFChron)
