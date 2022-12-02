Today’s Headlines

BART Picks Developer Team for North Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

BART Set to Eliminate ‘Excursion’ Fare (SFStandard)

Central Subway Power Line Issues Fixed (SFStandard)

Updates on SJ BART Extension (EastBayTimes1, EastBayTimes2)

California HSR Will Connect to Vegas (SmartCities)

Riding in a Driverless Car (SFStandard)

More Retail Leaving Downtown S.F. (SFGate)

S.F. and Silicon Valley Office Market Slump (SFChron)

S.F. Rental Market Only One That’s Fallen Since COVID (SFExaminer)

Letters: More Induced Demand (EastBayTimes)

Letters: We Keep Buying Gas, But Don’t Drill Near Me (SFChron)

Commentary: How to Heal S.F. Bay (SFChron)

