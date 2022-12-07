Today’s Headlines

S.F. Slow Streets are Here to Stay (SFChron)

Great Highway Park to Remain Open to People Weekends, Friday Afternoons (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Data Confirms that Slow Streets Reduce Crashes (SFChron)

Transit Ridership Growing (NewGeography)

More on BART Dropping ‘Excursion’ Fare (SFGate)

Community Hub Breaks Ground Near McLaren Park (SFStandard)

Ways to Help Homeless People Find Homes (SFChron)

More on S.F.’s Holiday Light Show and Downtown (SFChron)

Berkeley Restricting Parking for Fire Safety (Berkeleyside)

Taking Amtrak to the Snow (SFStandard)

Letters: Make Busy Roads ‘Slow,’ and Cyclist Threatened by Driver (SFChron)

