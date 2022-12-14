Today’s Headlines
- Advocates Propose Car-Free Embarcadero (SFGate)
- Everybody Likes the Ferries (KRON4)
- More on Central Freeway Teardown Proposal (SFStandard)
- PG&E Delayed Central Subway (SFStandard)
- Two Crashes Involving Muni Monday (SFStandard)
- Mayor Breed’s Views on Police Enforcement of “Minor” Traffic Violations (SFChron)
- The History of San Francisco’s Oldest Block (SFGate)
- Five Best American Cities to go Car Free (HouseDigest)
- The Timeline for Building Homes Getting Longer (SFChron)
- Podcast: Just How Slow is S.F.’s Building Process? (SFChron)
- More Housing Coming to North San Jose (NBCBayArea)
- San Mateo Ranch to Become Parkland (SFGate)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?