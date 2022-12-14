Today’s Headlines

Advocates Propose Car-Free Embarcadero (SFGate)

Everybody Likes the Ferries (KRON4)

More on Central Freeway Teardown Proposal (SFStandard)

PG&E Delayed Central Subway (SFStandard)

Two Crashes Involving Muni Monday (SFStandard)

Mayor Breed’s Views on Police Enforcement of “Minor” Traffic Violations (SFChron)

The History of San Francisco’s Oldest Block (SFGate)

Five Best American Cities to go Car Free (HouseDigest)

The Timeline for Building Homes Getting Longer (SFChron)

Podcast: Just How Slow is S.F.’s Building Process? (SFChron)

More Housing Coming to North San Jose (NBCBayArea)

San Mateo Ranch to Become Parkland (SFGate)

