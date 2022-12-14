Today’s Headlines

  • Advocates Propose Car-Free Embarcadero (SFGate)
  • Everybody Likes the Ferries (KRON4)
  • More on Central Freeway Teardown Proposal (SFStandard)
  • PG&E Delayed Central Subway (SFStandard)
  • Two Crashes Involving Muni Monday (SFStandard)
  • Mayor Breed’s Views on Police Enforcement of “Minor” Traffic Violations (SFChron)
  • The History of San Francisco’s Oldest Block (SFGate)
  • Five Best American Cities to go Car Free (HouseDigest)
  • The Timeline for Building Homes Getting Longer (SFChron)
  • Podcast: Just How Slow is S.F.’s Building Process? (SFChron)
  • More Housing Coming to North San Jose (NBCBayArea)
  • San Mateo Ranch to Become Parkland (SFGate)

