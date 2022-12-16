Today’s Headlines

Janice Li is BART Board President (BayAreaReporter)

More on Car-Free Embarcadero (ABC7)

California Pledges to go Carbon Neutral (SFExaminer)

Smart Kiosks for Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Another Grocery Store Comes out of Nowhere (SFGate)

Cruise to Expand Driverless Taxis (SFChron)

Cities that “Prepare for the Future” (SFExaminer)

Homeless People Who Died on S.F. Streets (SFChron)

SF, Oakland Facing Budget Cuts (SFChron1, SFStandard, SFChron2)

BART Slows for Frost, While Union Pacific… (SFGate)

Commentary: If Mayors Want Mentally Ill off the Street, it Requires Funding (SFChron)

Commentary: Let’s Make the Great Highway a Great Park (SFGate)

