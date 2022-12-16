Today’s Headlines
- Janice Li is BART Board President (BayAreaReporter)
- More on Car-Free Embarcadero (ABC7)
- California Pledges to go Carbon Neutral (SFExaminer)
- Smart Kiosks for Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Another Grocery Store Comes out of Nowhere (SFGate)
- Cruise to Expand Driverless Taxis (SFChron)
- Cities that “Prepare for the Future” (SFExaminer)
- Homeless People Who Died on S.F. Streets (SFChron)
- SF, Oakland Facing Budget Cuts (SFChron1, SFStandard, SFChron2)
- BART Slows for Frost, While Union Pacific… (SFGate)
- Commentary: If Mayors Want Mentally Ill off the Street, it Requires Funding (SFChron)
- Commentary: Let’s Make the Great Highway a Great Park (SFGate)
