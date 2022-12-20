Today’s Headlines
- Mask on Transit, says CDC (SFChron)
- More on Satisfaction with Ferries (KTVU)
- Trump’s Sec. of Transportation Visits Chinatown (SFStandard)
- Man Shot at 24th/Mission BART (SFGate, SFExaminer)
- Oakland is Only Pro-Housing City in Bay Area (SFStandard)
- How S.F. Plans to Solve Biggest Problems (SFChron)
- State Committee on Traffic Stops (SFChron)
- Bundle up when You Bike (SFChron)
- Doctors Make Bus Calls in Half Moon Bay (SFChron)
- Fillmore Also Revolting Over Homelessness and Drugs (SFChron)
- Commentary: Tenderloin Pays Taxes, Here’s What they Get (SFChron)
