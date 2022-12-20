Today’s Headlines

Mask on Transit, says CDC (SFChron)

More on Satisfaction with Ferries (KTVU)

Trump’s Sec. of Transportation Visits Chinatown (SFStandard)

Man Shot at 24th/Mission BART (SFGate, SFExaminer)

Oakland is Only Pro-Housing City in Bay Area (SFStandard)

How S.F. Plans to Solve Biggest Problems (SFChron)

State Committee on Traffic Stops (SFChron)

Bundle up when You Bike (SFChron)

Doctors Make Bus Calls in Half Moon Bay (SFChron)

Fillmore Also Revolting Over Homelessness and Drugs (SFChron)

Commentary: Tenderloin Pays Taxes, Here’s What they Get (SFChron)

