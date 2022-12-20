Today’s Headlines

  • Mask on Transit, says CDC (SFChron)
  • More on Satisfaction with Ferries (KTVU)
  • Trump’s Sec. of Transportation Visits Chinatown (SFStandard)
  • Man Shot at 24th/Mission BART (SFGate, SFExaminer)
  • Oakland is Only Pro-Housing City in Bay Area (SFStandard)
  • How S.F. Plans to Solve Biggest Problems (SFChron)
  • State Committee on Traffic Stops (SFChron)
  • Bundle up when You Bike (SFChron)
  • Doctors Make Bus Calls in Half Moon Bay (SFChron)
  • Fillmore Also Revolting Over Homelessness and Drugs (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Tenderloin Pays Taxes, Here’s What they Get (SFChron)

