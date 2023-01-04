Today’s Headlines

Storm Causing BART Delays (SFStandard)

Some Ferry Routes Cancelled Due to Storm (SFStandard)

More Transit Delays Expected (SFStandard)

Not the Best Time to go for a Bike Ride–or Drive (SFChron, Oaklandside)

What to do if you’re Caught in a Flood (SFChron)

Tunnel Tops Heals Presidio (MetropolisMag)

S.F. Barred from Removing People from Sidewalks if no Shelters Exist (SFChron)

San Francisco City Attorney Pushes Back on Sidewalk Encampment Ruling (SFStandard)

Late Story on Now-Settled Slow Lake Debate (RichmondReview)

Street Eats an SUV (SFGate, SFExaminer)

Commentary: I’m Embarrassed to Drive a Tesla (EastBayTimes)

