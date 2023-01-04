Today’s Headlines
- Storm Causing BART Delays (SFStandard)
- Some Ferry Routes Cancelled Due to Storm (SFStandard)
- More Transit Delays Expected (SFStandard)
- Not the Best Time to go for a Bike Ride–or Drive (SFChron, Oaklandside)
- What to do if you’re Caught in a Flood (SFChron)
- Tunnel Tops Heals Presidio (MetropolisMag)
- S.F. Barred from Removing People from Sidewalks if no Shelters Exist (SFChron)
- San Francisco City Attorney Pushes Back on Sidewalk Encampment Ruling (SFStandard)
- Late Story on Now-Settled Slow Lake Debate (RichmondReview)
- Street Eats an SUV (SFGate, SFExaminer)
- Commentary: I’m Embarrassed to Drive a Tesla (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?