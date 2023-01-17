Today’s Headlines
- Architecture of Central Subway (SFChron)
- More on Zero-Fare Public Transit (CNBC)
- MLK Caltrain Ride (MercNews)
- Cycling is Down in San Francisco (GovTech)
- Four Trends That Could Impact Smart Cities (SmartCitiesDive)
- Which Bay Area City has Best Quality of Life? (SFChron)
- The Densest Urban Areas are in California (NewGeography)
- Driverless Car Nearly Drives Into Hole (SFStandard)
- Bayview Park is Underrated (SFChron)
- Letters: Ending Pretextual Stops Will Make Streets Safer (SFChron)
- Commentary: S.F.’s Lack of Public Toilets Stinks (SFGate)
