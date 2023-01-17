Today’s Headlines

Architecture of Central Subway (SFChron)

More on Zero-Fare Public Transit (CNBC)

MLK Caltrain Ride (MercNews)

Cycling is Down in San Francisco (GovTech)

Four Trends That Could Impact Smart Cities (SmartCitiesDive)

Which Bay Area City has Best Quality of Life? (SFChron)

The Densest Urban Areas are in California (NewGeography)

Driverless Car Nearly Drives Into Hole (SFStandard)

Bayview Park is Underrated (SFChron)

Letters: Ending Pretextual Stops Will Make Streets Safer (SFChron)

Commentary: S.F.’s Lack of Public Toilets Stinks (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?