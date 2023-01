Today’s Headlines

Caltrain Extension Will Cost $6.7 Billion (Trains)

Barbara Lee’s Political Future Not Discussed at BART Ribbon Cutting (MercNews)

A Vigil for Wan Mei Tan (KTVU)

Motorist Kills Another Pedestrian in the Mission (SFChron)

How Cities can Respond to Remote Work (CleanTechnica)

How Many S.F. Restaurants Holding onto Parklets? (SFChron)

Pedestrian Scramble Coming to Cupertino (MSN)

Supes to Consider Housing Element (48Hills)

Challenges of Navigating San Francisco Streets When You’re Disabled (SFStandard)

Global Warming will Raise Water Table in San Francisco (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Bay Bridge Lights are Just Okay? (SFChron)

Commentary: Transportation Agencies Must Prepare for New Normal (MarinIJ)

