Today’s Headlines

  • Pelosi Mum on Transit Crisis (MarinIJ)
  • Alameda City Manager Talks Transit (AlamedaPost)
  • Cut Carbon Footprint with Transit (Hayward)
  • How to Get a Day of Free Transit (SFStandard)
  • Growth to Continue in ‘Micromobility’ (GovTech)
  • Oakland Patching Potholes (Oaklandside)
  • Stuck Waymo Jams up Inner Sunset Intersection (SFGate)
  • Mission District Hit-&-Run Driver ID’d (SFChron)
  • S.F. Plan to Build Housing Gets Okay (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • Affordable Housing Proposed for DMV Parking Lot (KTVU)
  • Where is Downtown San Francisco? (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Silicon Valley is Bad for the Environment (TheEcologist)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

 