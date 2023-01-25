Today’s Headlines

Pelosi Mum on Transit Crisis (MarinIJ)

Alameda City Manager Talks Transit (AlamedaPost)

Cut Carbon Footprint with Transit (Hayward)

How to Get a Day of Free Transit (SFStandard)

Growth to Continue in ‘Micromobility’ (GovTech)

Oakland Patching Potholes (Oaklandside)

Stuck Waymo Jams up Inner Sunset Intersection (SFGate)

Mission District Hit-&-Run Driver ID’d (SFChron)

S.F. Plan to Build Housing Gets Okay (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Affordable Housing Proposed for DMV Parking Lot (KTVU)

Where is Downtown San Francisco? (SFStandard)

Commentary: Silicon Valley is Bad for the Environment (TheEcologist)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?