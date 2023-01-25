Today’s Headlines
- Pelosi Mum on Transit Crisis (MarinIJ)
- Alameda City Manager Talks Transit (AlamedaPost)
- Cut Carbon Footprint with Transit (Hayward)
- How to Get a Day of Free Transit (SFStandard)
- Growth to Continue in ‘Micromobility’ (GovTech)
- Oakland Patching Potholes (Oaklandside)
- Stuck Waymo Jams up Inner Sunset Intersection (SFGate)
- Mission District Hit-&-Run Driver ID’d (SFChron)
- S.F. Plan to Build Housing Gets Okay (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Affordable Housing Proposed for DMV Parking Lot (KTVU)
- Where is Downtown San Francisco? (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Silicon Valley is Bad for the Environment (TheEcologist)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?