State Supreme Court Rejects Suit Against 2018 Bay Area Funding Measure (SFChron)

Funding the Bay’s Bridges (ABC7)

State Approves S.F. Housing Plan (Globest)

San Francisco Tries to Reform Hiring Process (SFChron)

Mayor Sheng Thao to Fill Key Posts (SFChron, Oaklandside)

Oakley to Widen Highway, Continue Sprawl Development Patterns (EastBayTimes)

Art Envisions Getting Around San Francisco (SFStandard)

City Rejects “Vegan Wool” Street Name Change (SFExaminer)

Commentary: 40 Reasons Not to Leave San Francisco (SFGate)

Commentary: EV Hype Overshadows Public Transit as a Climate Fix (Bloomberg)

Commentary: How California’s Energy Transformation Could Lead World (JournalCarrier)

