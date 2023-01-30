Today’s Headlines
- Interview with SFMTA’s Jeffrey Tumlin (KQED)
- Transit Top Focus of these S.F. Politicos (BayAreaReporter)
- More on BART’s Financial Woes (PleasantonWeekly)
- More on Berkeley Transit Projects that Could be Funded Thanks to Court Ruling (Berkeleyside)
- Muni Operator Battles Cancer (KQED)
- Why is San Francisco so Expensive? (SFExaminer)
- Cruise Cars Cause Chaos (SFStandard)
- San Francisco Want to Slow Expansion of Driverless Cars (NBCNews)
- Riding San Francisco Ferry During Golden Hour (SFStandard)
- America’s Most Expensive Transit Project Opens (FastCompany)
- Commentary: Civic Lessons from Noe Valley Toilet (SFChron)
- Commentary: SoMa’s Past and Future (SFExaminer)
