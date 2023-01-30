Today’s Headlines

  • Interview with SFMTA’s Jeffrey Tumlin (KQED)
  • Transit Top Focus of these S.F. Politicos (BayAreaReporter)
  • More on BART’s Financial Woes (PleasantonWeekly)
  • More on Berkeley Transit Projects that Could be Funded Thanks to Court Ruling (Berkeleyside)
  • Muni Operator Battles Cancer (KQED)
  • Why is San Francisco so Expensive? (SFExaminer)
  • Cruise Cars Cause Chaos (SFStandard)
  • San Francisco Want to Slow Expansion of Driverless Cars (NBCNews)
  • Riding San Francisco Ferry During Golden Hour (SFStandard)
  • America’s Most Expensive Transit Project Opens (FastCompany)
  • Commentary: Civic Lessons from Noe Valley Toilet (SFChron)
  • Commentary: SoMa’s Past and Future (SFExaminer)

