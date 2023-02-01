Today’s Headlines

Caltrain to Get State Funds for Electrification (EastBayTimes, RailwayTech)

Transit Agencies Face Hard Decisions (SmartCitiesDive)

More on San Francisco Housing Element (PublicPress)

Plan to Make E-Bikes More Affordable for People of Low Income (LATimes)

Push to Beautify Havelock Street Pedestrian Bridge (SFStandard)

More on Self-Driving Cars Causing Havoc in S.F. (NewScientist)

East Corte Madera Bicycle Path Gets Funding (MarinIJ)

Bay Area Pandemic Population Drop (SFStandard)

Letters: Wool Street was Named After a Person, not Wool (SFChron)

Cartoon: Wonders of the Central Subway (MissionLocal)

Commentary: State Must Provide More Funding to Address Global Warming (EastBayTimes)

