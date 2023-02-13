This Week: Regional Planning, Potrero Yard, Bike Commuting
Here is a list of events this week.
- Wednesday New Ideas for Regional Planning. In the last few years, California has spent more than $1 billion to support regional planning, including $600 million from regional early-action planning grants, $600 million for the Community Economic Resilience Fund, and $25 million for climate adaptation planning. Join SPUR for a discussion of what else is needed to fully tackle the interconnected demands facing metropolitan regions. Wednesday, February 15, 12:30-1:30. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Potrero Yard Tour. Join SFMTA for a behind-the-scenes look at how a transit yard works and why they say this 108-year-old yard needs to be rebuilt. Wednesday, February 15, 3:30 p.m Potrero Yard, 2500 Mariposa Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Bike Commuting Basics. Bicycling to shopping, transit, or work is a great way to save money, stay fit, and help the environment. Join this Bike East Bay class for tips. Wednesday, February 15, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Exploring the 28th Street/Little Portugal BART Station. BART Phase II will extend service to downtown San José with three new stations (plus another one in the City of Santa Clara). One of those stations will be at 28th Street in Little Portugal. Join SPUR to learn about the plans for the station area, including a review of approved transit-oriented communities. Thursday, February 16, 12:30-1:30. Register for tour details.
- Thursday Making San Francisco’s Parks More Equitable. According to a recent study by the Trust for Public Land, San Francisco’s communities of color have 56 percent less nearby park space than white neighborhoods. Learn how community organizations are creating solutions to provide more equitable park access. Thursday, February 16, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday How to Fix a Flat. Bike East Bay League-certified instructor and Program Director of Spokeland Binky Brown will go over how to assess different brake types, how braking works, and how to adjust brakes. Saturday, February 18, 12-2:30 p.m. Oakland Tool Lending Library (Meeting Room). 5205 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland. Register for this class.
- Sunday Freedom From Training Wheels. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for children ages 2-5. It will have pedal bikes, balance bikes, and helmets available for little kids to ride. Sunday, February 19, 2-5:30 p.m. O’Farrell St. and Fillmore Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.