Today’s Headlines
- S.F. Supervisor Hates Bird Scooters (SFExaminer)
- More on BART’s Financial Woes (SFStandard)
- More on Bus Bridge for Caltrain Electrification Work (InMenlo)
- Ferry Building Tower to go Under Wraps (SFChron)
- Low-Income Berkeley Residents can Apply for E-Bike (Berkeleyside)
- Racial Slurs, Egg Throwing on Muni Bus (Yahoo)
- Fallen Tree Crushes Bus Stop (MissionLocal)
- Fallen Tree Snarls-Up Bay Bridge Lanes (SFStandard)
- Oakland Police Release Image of Killer Motorist’s Car (SFStandard)
- Napa Parking Garage Comes out of Nowhere, wasn’t Wearing Bright Clothing (SFChron)
- Marin Homeowners Start to Split Housing Lots (MarinIJ)
- Truck Crashes Spill More Hazardous Materials than Trains (PBS)
