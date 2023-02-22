Today’s Headlines

  • S.F. Supervisor Hates Bird Scooters (SFExaminer)
  • More on BART’s Financial Woes (SFStandard)
  • More on Bus Bridge for Caltrain Electrification Work (InMenlo)
  • Ferry Building Tower to go Under Wraps (SFChron)
  • Low-Income Berkeley Residents can Apply for E-Bike (Berkeleyside)
  • Racial Slurs, Egg Throwing on Muni Bus (Yahoo)
  • Fallen Tree Crushes Bus Stop (MissionLocal)
  • Fallen Tree Snarls-Up Bay Bridge Lanes (SFStandard)
  • Oakland Police Release Image of Killer Motorist’s Car (SFStandard)
  • Napa Parking Garage Comes out of Nowhere, wasn’t Wearing Bright Clothing (SFChron)
  • Marin Homeowners Start to Split Housing Lots (MarinIJ)
  • Truck Crashes Spill More Hazardous Materials than Trains (PBS)

