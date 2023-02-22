Today’s Headlines

S.F. Supervisor Hates Bird Scooters (SFExaminer)

More on BART’s Financial Woes (SFStandard)

More on Bus Bridge for Caltrain Electrification Work (InMenlo)

Ferry Building Tower to go Under Wraps (SFChron)

Low-Income Berkeley Residents can Apply for E-Bike (Berkeleyside)

Racial Slurs, Egg Throwing on Muni Bus (Yahoo)

Fallen Tree Crushes Bus Stop (MissionLocal)

Fallen Tree Snarls-Up Bay Bridge Lanes (SFStandard)

Oakland Police Release Image of Killer Motorist’s Car (SFStandard)

Napa Parking Garage Comes out of Nowhere, wasn’t Wearing Bright Clothing (SFChron)

Marin Homeowners Start to Split Housing Lots (MarinIJ)

Truck Crashes Spill More Hazardous Materials than Trains (PBS)

