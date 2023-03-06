Today’s Headlines

More on Politician Quitting BART Oversight Board he Wanted Created (DanivlleSanRamon)

More on Muni’s Fiscal Cliff (KTVU)

Ferry Fare Hikes Planned (NorthBayBizJournal)

High Speed Rail Track Procurement (RailwayAge)

SFO AirTrain Turns 20 (SFExaminer)

More on Western Alameda Bike/Ped Bridge Proposal (SFChron)

New Lanes on 101 Open (Almanac, SFGate, SFStandard)

Bus Drivers Sometimes Unaware of Request Stop Policies (NextCity)

More on Bay Bridge Lights Going Dark (SFChron, LATimes)

The History of San Francisco’s Only Gondola (SFChron)

Letter: Radical Anti-Car Lobby Wants to Raze 980 (MercNews)

Commentary: More Transit Connecting Downtown (RichmondReview)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?