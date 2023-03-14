Today’s Headlines

  • Switch Failure on Muni N and J (SFExaminer)
  • ACE Prepares Expansion (RailwayAge)
  • More on Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ferry (SFChron)
  • The History of Oakland’s Greyhound Station (Oaklandside)
  • Teen Stabbed on Muni (SFChronSFStandard)
  • Bay Bridge Lights Come Back on, Briefly (SFGate)
  • More Housing Proposals (SFChron)
  • Plan to Slash Parklet Fees (SFChron)
  • The Decline of San Francisco’s Police Department (MissionLocal)
  • Letters: Losing BART Would be a Catastrophe (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Public Safety Can’t be Political (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Slashing Transit Undermines Climate Goals (MarinIJ)

