Switch Failure on Muni N and J (SFExaminer)

ACE Prepares Expansion (RailwayAge)

More on Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ferry (SFChron)

The History of Oakland’s Greyhound Station (Oaklandside)

Teen Stabbed on Muni (SFChron, SFStandard)

Bay Bridge Lights Come Back on, Briefly (SFGate)

More Housing Proposals (SFChron)

Plan to Slash Parklet Fees (SFChron)

The Decline of San Francisco’s Police Department (MissionLocal)

Letters: Losing BART Would be a Catastrophe (SFChron)

Commentary: Public Safety Can’t be Political (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Slashing Transit Undermines Climate Goals (MarinIJ)

