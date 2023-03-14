Today’s Headlines
- Switch Failure on Muni N and J (SFExaminer)
- ACE Prepares Expansion (RailwayAge)
- More on Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ferry (SFChron)
- The History of Oakland’s Greyhound Station (Oaklandside)
- Teen Stabbed on Muni (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Bay Bridge Lights Come Back on, Briefly (SFGate)
- More Housing Proposals (SFChron)
- Plan to Slash Parklet Fees (SFChron)
- The Decline of San Francisco’s Police Department (MissionLocal)
- Letters: Losing BART Would be a Catastrophe (SFChron)
- Commentary: Public Safety Can’t be Political (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Slashing Transit Undermines Climate Goals (MarinIJ)
