Today’s Headlines
- Storms Cause BART, SMART, Muni, Caltrain Delays (SFChron)
- Winds Topple Trees, Block Streets, Creating More Hazardous Conditions (SFGate, SFExaminer)
- California Street Cable Car Suspended Due to Falling Glass (SFGate)
- BART Conductor Cleared of Wrong Doing in Dragging Death (SFStandard)
- Is Anybody Paying their Muni Fare? (MissionLocal)
- Delivery of Electric Ferry (GovTech)
- More on Parklet Fees (SFChron)
- Mayor Breed and Supe Clash Over Public Safety in Tenderloin (SFChron)
- Oakland is California’s Gem (California.com)
- The Movement to Remake Streets (WashPost)
- Letters: More Penalties for Sideshows (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: On Commenting at Council Meetings (Berkeleyside)
