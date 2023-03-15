Today’s Headlines

  • Storms Cause BART, SMART, Muni, Caltrain Delays (SFChron)
  • Winds Topple Trees, Block Streets, Creating More Hazardous Conditions (SFGateSFExaminer)
  • California Street Cable Car Suspended Due to Falling Glass (SFGate)
  • BART Conductor Cleared of Wrong Doing in Dragging Death (SFStandard)
  • Is Anybody Paying their Muni Fare? (MissionLocal)
  • Delivery of Electric Ferry (GovTech)
  • More on Parklet Fees (SFChron)
  • Mayor Breed and Supe Clash Over Public Safety in Tenderloin (SFChron)
  • Oakland is California’s Gem (California.com)
  • The Movement to Remake Streets (WashPost)
  • Letters: More Penalties for Sideshows (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: On Commenting at Council Meetings (Berkeleyside)

