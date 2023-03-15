Today’s Headlines

Storms Cause BART, SMART, Muni, Caltrain Delays (SFChron)

Winds Topple Trees, Block Streets, Creating More Hazardous Conditions (SFGate, SFExaminer)

California Street Cable Car Suspended Due to Falling Glass (SFGate)

BART Conductor Cleared of Wrong Doing in Dragging Death (SFStandard)

Is Anybody Paying their Muni Fare? (MissionLocal)

Delivery of Electric Ferry (GovTech)

More on Parklet Fees (SFChron)

Mayor Breed and Supe Clash Over Public Safety in Tenderloin (SFChron)

Oakland is California’s Gem (California.com)

The Movement to Remake Streets (WashPost)

Letters: More Penalties for Sideshows (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: On Commenting at Council Meetings (Berkeleyside)

