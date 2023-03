Today’s Headlines

Ferry Can’t Dock Because of Storm (SFGate)

Barges Strike SF’s Third Street Bridge (SFStandard, SFChron)

VTA Trying to Defend BART Extension (SJSpotLight)

Contractor on BART Extension, HSR, has Most Violations (ConstructionDive)

The Complexities of Transit Payment (WashPost)

Upcoming Sunday Streets (SFExaminer)

Severe Injuries from Fallen Street Trees (SFGate)

More on Tolling Lanes (Planetizen)

Driver Does Doughnuts on Grass in Golden Gate Park (SFGate)

Anniversary of Cable Cars (Forbes)

‘Muni Raised Me’ Art Show (SFExaminer)

Letters: American Cities Need Regional Rail (ChicagoTrib)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

