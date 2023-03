Today’s Headlines

Bay Area Transit Mulls ‘Free Transfer’ Pilot (SFStandard)

North Berkeley BART Elevator Closed for Weeks (Berkeleyside)

Ferries, Other Watercraft Trialing Battery Electric Propulsion (GovTech)

Conservatives Liken Good Transit, Housing and Services to a ‘Communist Hellscape’ (SFGate)

Au Contraire, Sprawl is Not the Result of a Free Market (Planetizen)

What’s Holding Back Solutions to S.F.’s Problems? (SFChron)

Housing or Park in Lower Nob Hill Lot? (SFChron)

Driver Arrested for Killing Woman in San Jose (SFExaminer)

Fremont is Happiest City? (CNBC, KTLA)

BART has Cameo in the Mandalorian (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Why did California Abandon ‘Homeward Bound’ Program? (SFExaminer)

