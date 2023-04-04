Today’s Headlines

  • How BART Hopes to Reduce Deficit (SFChron)
  • Transit and Traffic’s New Normal (SFChron)
  • More on Center Running Bike Lane on Valencia (SFExaminer)
  • Paris Says Adieu to Scooters (Fortune)
  • Scooters Need Speed Regulators? (SFGateEastBayTimes)
  • Southbound Lanes of Great Highway Close (SFExaminer)
  • San Jose, Los Gatos Neighbors Want Safer Blossom Hill Stroad (EastBayTimes)
  • Supe Wants to Cut Fees for Office to Housing Conversions (SFChron)
  • Housing Production Slows (SFChron)
  • How to Spend Time Near Salesforce Park (SFGate)
  • About Lombard Street (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Supervisor Chan is Concerned About Pedestrian Safety (RichmondReview)

