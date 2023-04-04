Today’s Headlines
- How BART Hopes to Reduce Deficit (SFChron)
- Transit and Traffic’s New Normal (SFChron)
- More on Center Running Bike Lane on Valencia (SFExaminer)
- Paris Says Adieu to Scooters (Fortune)
- Scooters Need Speed Regulators? (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
- Southbound Lanes of Great Highway Close (SFExaminer)
- San Jose, Los Gatos Neighbors Want Safer Blossom Hill Stroad (EastBayTimes)
- Supe Wants to Cut Fees for Office to Housing Conversions (SFChron)
- Housing Production Slows (SFChron)
- How to Spend Time Near Salesforce Park (SFGate)
- About Lombard Street (SFGate)
- Commentary: Supervisor Chan is Concerned About Pedestrian Safety (RichmondReview)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?