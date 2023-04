Today’s Headlines

Given Only One Option, SFMTA Board Approves Center Running on Valencia (SFChron, SFStandard, SFExaminer)

Plans for Rapid Muni 29 Put on Hold (RichmondReview)

Marin Transit Riders Fight to Keep Service (Ark)

California Public Transit at a Pivotal Moment (CalMatters)

Using Data for Planning Cities’ Future (Globe&Mail)

More on Automated Vehicles in San Francisco (ABCNews)

Broken Glass Falling Hitting Oakland Sidewalk (Oaklandside)

Upgrade and New Name for Jackson Park (SFExaminer)

San Jose DOT to Study Curb Use (SanJose)

Surfacing Strawberry Creek (Berkeleyside)

When Our Star Aligns with the Golden Gate Bridge (SFGate)

Funding for Wildlife Crossing on Major Roads (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?