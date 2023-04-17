This Week: Accessible Sidewalks, Bikes and Brews, Ground Floor
Here is a list of events this week.
- Wednesday The Importance of Accessible Sidewalks. Join SPUR for a talk about what makes a sidewalk accessible and what we can learn about making our streets safe and enjoyable for all. Wednesday, April 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Bikes and Brews. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition at this social and hear about their programmatic work, including Bike It Forward, Safety and Education programs, and their Valet Bicycle Parking program. Wednesday, April 19, 4-7 p.m. The Page, 298 Divisadero Street, S.F.
- Thursday Re-Making the Ground Floor. The California College of Arts held an advanced urban studio class to re-envision the ground floor of the post 2020 city. Join SPUR to see what they came up with. Thursday, April 20, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Bike Theft Prevention. Learn how to lock your bike effectively. Thursday, April 20, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Southeast San Francisco Neighborhood Ride – Free Bike Lights. There will be free front and rear bike lights provided by REI at the end of this SFBC ride at Cayuga Park. Saturday, April 22, 5-7 p.m. James Denman Middle School, 241 Oneida Ave., S.F.
- Sunday Adult Learn to Ride, Pittsburg. This Bike East Bay class is for adults or teens who have either not yet learned how to ride a bike, or learned a long time ago but want a refresher on the basics of balancing, pedaling and steering. Sunday, April 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Pittsburg High School, Parking Lot, 1750 Harbor Street, Pittsburg.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.