- San Jose Wins Millions of State Funds for BART-Light Rail Connection (Mercury News, Fox)
- But State Transit Agencies, Including BART and Muni, Asking State for $5 Billion More (GATE)
- Newsom Calls in the National Guard to Battle Drug Dealers in SF (GATE)
- Oakland Losing Cash on Coliseum Site (East Bay Times)
- As EV Sales Grow, Tesla Losing Market Share in CA (Chron)
- Google Says San Jose Mega-Campus Still on Track (GATE)
- Co-Housing Development Opens in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Bill Would Bring Speed Cameras to a Few Cities – There Is Opposition (Press-Telegram)
- New USDOT Program Helps Communities Apply for Transpo. and Land-Use Grants. (Governing)
- ICYMI: We Are Temporarily Rogerless (SFSB)
