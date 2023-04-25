Today’s Headlines

  • San Jose Wins Millions of State Funds for BART-Light Rail Connection (Mercury NewsFox)
  • But State Transit Agencies, Including BART and Muni, Asking State for $5 Billion More (GATE)
  • Newsom Calls in the National Guard to Battle Drug Dealers in SF (GATE)
  • Oakland Losing Cash on Coliseum Site (East Bay Times)
  • As EV Sales Grow, Tesla Losing Market Share in CA (Chron)
  • Google Says San Jose Mega-Campus Still on Track (GATE)
  • Co-Housing Development Opens in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Bill Would Bring Speed Cameras to a Few Cities – There Is Opposition (Press-Telegram)
  • New USDOT Program Helps Communities Apply for Transpo. and Land-Use Grants. (Governing)
  • ICYMI: We Are Temporarily Rogerless (SFSB)

