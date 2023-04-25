Today’s Headlines

San Jose Wins Millions of State Funds for BART-Light Rail Connection (Mercury News, Fox)

But State Transit Agencies, Including BART and Muni, Asking State for $5 Billion More (GATE)

Newsom Calls in the National Guard to Battle Drug Dealers in SF (GATE)

Oakland Losing Cash on Coliseum Site (East Bay Times)

As EV Sales Grow, Tesla Losing Market Share in CA (Chron)

Google Says San Jose Mega-Campus Still on Track (GATE)

Co-Housing Development Opens in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Bill Would Bring Speed Cameras to a Few Cities – There Is Opposition (Press-Telegram)

New USDOT Program Helps Communities Apply for Transpo. and Land-Use Grants. (Governing)

ICYMI: We Are Temporarily Rogerless (SFSB)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA